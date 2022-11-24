Josh Classen's forecast: Wet morning, warmest afternoon of the week

Parts of the Edmonton region got hit with some precipitation early this morning (especially northern and eastern parts of the region).

Freezing rain warnings for areas north and east and of the city early this morning will likely be ended by mid-morning. However, roads and sidewalks will be slick through the early morning hours.

Looks like we'll see a repeat of this tomorrow morning with a little better chance of Edmonton getting hit with some rain or freezing rain.

The afternoon hours will be nice and warm again today and Friday. Today's still shaping up to be our warmest day of the week with a high of 8 or 9 C.

We'll get some clearing later this morning and partly cloudy skies for this afternoon. Just a bit of a breeze with 10-20 km/h wind speeds.

Similar story Friday: risk of precipitation in the morning right around 6-9 a.m., then some clearing in the afternoon.

We'll get a high near 5 C on Friday.

Saturday's probably our last day above 0 C for a long while.

By Sunday...we're in the -5 C range for much of the day and there's a good chance of snow, although it may hold off until later in the day.

Snow looks likely to continue through Monday/Tuesday and this could a significant snowfall across central and north-central Alberta.

It's way too early to be estimating snow totals, but it's probably at least 5+ cm and possibly 10+ cm.

The other story is the drop in temperature.

Daytime highs will be near -10 C by Monday and in the -12 C to -16 C range for Tuesday-Friday with mornings in the -16 C to -22 C range.

That cold spell will likely last right through into the first week of December.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy early this morning. Partly cloudy midday and this afternoon.

High: 8

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: 3

Friday - 40% chance of some showers or rain/snow mix in the morning.

Clearing to Partly Cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -8

Tuesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12