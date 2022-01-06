Josh Classen's forecast: Wind picks up Thursday afternoon
Temperatures in the mid -20s C through the rest of today in Edmonton with wind chill becoming more of a factor this afternoon.
Wind is expected to pick up to 10-15 km/h this afternoon and that'll make it feel like the mid -30s.
Now, this IS an improvement over yesterday's forecast.
We're nowhere even CLOSE to as cold as I thought we'd get this morning (for a couple of reasons).
However, there isn't much change to the rest of the outlook.
We'll have temperatures in the mid -20s C through most of Friday with 1 to 3 cm of light snow, mainly in the afternoon.
Windy conditions develop for Friday night as a cold front moves through.
By Saturday morning, we'll be around -30 C in the Edmonton region, but the wind should back off.
Daytime highs are forecast to be in the -20s C both Saturday and Sunday.
BUT...we're still looking at the arctic air moving out Sunday night/Monday morning.
Temperatures should climb to the -5 C range by Monday afternoon (probably even warmer in the evening).
After that...highs near zero for a few days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mostly cloudy.
Wind: SE 5-10 this morning, becoming SE 10-15 km/h this afternoon.
High: -25
Tonight - Mostly cloudy.
9pm: -29
Temperature rising overnight.
Friday - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 1 to 3 cm likely.
Wind: N 10-15 km/h in the afternoon, becoming NW 20 in the evening and overnight.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon High: -24
Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow in the evening.
Light wind.
Morning Low: -30
Afternoon High: -25
Temperature dropping to -30 in the evening and then slowly rising overnight.
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow, especially early in the day.
Morning Low: -26
Afternoon: -21
Temperature rising in the evening & overnight.
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning: -17
5pm: -6
8pm: -2
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 0