Josh Classen: Warm, melty and an evening shower risk

The warm, sloppy conditions continue for another two days ahead of some cold, arctic air pushing in Friday.

The long-range outlook is actually trending milder than the past few days. But, we'll get to that in a moment.

Today: Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and a high near 5 C this afternoon.

We'll likely see some precipitation (rain and/or mixed precipitation) in northwest Alberta this afternoon and areas near Edmonton could see a shower early this evening.

It doesn't look TOO heavy or long-lasting. But...there is another chance of a shower overnight in the Edmonton area.

Temperatures will be right around 0 C or slightly above. So, it probably won't be freezing immediately on contact with the ground.

BUT...sidewalks, sidestreets, parking lots etc could get slippery and roads could be a bit slick Thursday morning.

Temperatures look warm again for Thursday with a high in the 5 C range. BUT...it probably won't FEEL as warm as today because of the wind.

We're expecting 20-30 km/h wind with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range for much of the day tomorrow.

Friday's likely breezy as well, but the big story Friday is the arrival of the colder air.

Temperatures will be falling through the day. Edmonton should be around 0 C early in the morning and then closer to -10 C in the afternoon (feeling in the minus teens with wind chill).

Snowfall looks to be somewhere in the 2 to 8 cm range.

The weekend has morning temperatures near -20 C and afternoon highs near -15 C.

BUT...the latest model runs for both the GEM and the GFS are pushing some milder air back in for Monday, then turning colder (but not AS cold as we had earlier anticipated) for the rest of the week.

I've gone with -10 C on Monday (the models are a bit closer to -5 C, but I'm hesitant to bite just yet).

And...for the rest of next week we WERE thinking highs in the -15 C to -20 C range. But, it's looking more like -10 C to -15 C range for highs.

That's still cold, but definitely not a deep freeze.

We'll see how it develops...but...as of this morning, the outlook for next week is trending milder than what we were thinking yesterday and Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: 5

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early in the evening.

30% chance of a shower after midnight.

9pm: 2

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. Windy.

W 20-30 km/h with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Wind: N 15-20 with gusts in the 30-40 km/h range.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -15

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -10