Josh Morgan elected mayor of London
Josh Morgan has been declared as the mayor of London.
In a series of tweets posted by Morgan he said, "I ran for Mayor because I want to make life better for all families, including yours, and I believe wholeheartedly in our collective ability to do just that. Together, I know we can lead our City towards a more prosperous future, and a better quality of life for all Londoners."
Mayor
Josh Morgan - 46,283 (65.75%)
Khalil Ramal — 15,912
Thank you for granting me the honour and the privilege of serving as London’s 65th Mayor. I am grateful, and I am beyond humbled. Thank you all. Now, let's get to work. /END— Josh Morgan (@JoshMorganLDN) October 25, 2022
WARD 1
Hadleigh McAlister — 1,415
Michael van Holst (incumbent) — 1,053
Janette Cameron - 169
Ryan Cadden - 174
Ken Fischer - 420
Oberon Goodden - 48
Julie Reynolds - 358
Kenneth Edward Saunders - 42
Shirley Wilton - 73
WARD 2
Shawn Lewis (incumbent) — 3,310
Mike Yohnicki - 419
WARD 3
Peter Cuddy — 1,433
Prabh Gill - 774
Ainsley Graham - 592
Saifullah Qasimi - 137
Bob Wright - 1,026
WARD 4
Susan Stevenson — 1,064
Raymond Daamen - 63
Jarad Fisher - 769
Colleen Murphy - 684
Sylvia Nagy - 129
Matt Nicolaidis - 681
Stephen Orser - 365
WARD 5
Jerry Pribil — 3,982
Connor Pierotti - 2190
WARD 6
Sam Trosow — 2,082
Mariam Hamou (incumbent) - 1,783
Becky Willliamson - 463
WARD 7
Corrine Rahman — 3,910
Tommy Caldwell - 2163
Sharon Deebrah - 577
Evan Wee - 464
WARD 8
Steve Lehman (incumbent) — 3,669
Sarvarinder Singh Dohil - 542
Colleen McCauley - 838
Patrick O’Connor - 226
WARD 9
Anna Hopkins (incumbent) — 4,281
Mario Jozic - 1,569
Baqar Khan - 376
Jacob Novick - 348
Veronica Warner - 323
WARD 10
Paul Van Meerbergen (incumbent) — 2,400
Claire Grant - 653
John Kuypers - 992
Kevin May - 1,461
Michael McMullen - 218
WARD 11
Skylar Franke — 3,616
Paul-Michael Anderson - 267
Cole Fobert - 102
Jeremy McCall - 1,731
Christine Oliver - 553
WARD 12
Elizabeth Peloza (incumbent) — 3,400
David Godwin - 541
Alexander Main - 466
WARD 13
David Ferreira — 1,885
John Fyfe-Millar (incumbent) — 1,851
Alexandria Hames - 349
Davie Millie - 349
WARD 14
Steve Hillier (incumbent) — 1,766
Sarah Lehman - 1,538
Danalynn Williams - 536