Josh Morgan elected mayor of London

Josh Morgan has been declared as the mayor of London.

In a series of tweets posted by Morgan he said, "I ran for Mayor because I want to make life better for all families, including yours, and I believe wholeheartedly in our collective ability to do just that. Together, I know we can lead our City towards a more prosperous future, and a better quality of life for all Londoners."

Mayor

Josh Morgan - 46,283 (65.75%)

Khalil Ramal — 15,912

Thank you for granting me the honour and the privilege of serving as London’s 65th Mayor. I am grateful, and I am beyond humbled. Thank you all. Now, let's get to work. /END

WARD 1

Hadleigh McAlister — 1,415

Michael van Holst (incumbent) — 1,053

Janette Cameron - 169

Ryan Cadden - 174

Ken Fischer - 420

Oberon Goodden - 48

Julie Reynolds - 358

Kenneth Edward Saunders - 42

Shirley Wilton - 73

WARD 2

Shawn Lewis (incumbent) — 3,310

Mike Yohnicki - 419

WARD 3

Peter Cuddy — 1,433

Prabh Gill - 774

Ainsley Graham - 592

Saifullah Qasimi - 137

Bob Wright - 1,026

WARD 4

Susan Stevenson — 1,064

Raymond Daamen - 63

Jarad Fisher - 769

Colleen Murphy - 684

Sylvia Nagy - 129

Matt Nicolaidis - 681

Stephen Orser - 365

WARD 5

Jerry Pribil — 3,982

Connor Pierotti - 2190

WARD 6

Sam Trosow — 2,082

Mariam Hamou (incumbent) - 1,783

Becky Willliamson - 463

WARD 7

Corrine Rahman — 3,910

Tommy Caldwell - 2163

Sharon Deebrah - 577

Evan Wee - 464

WARD 8

Steve Lehman (incumbent) — 3,669

Sarvarinder Singh Dohil - 542

Colleen McCauley - 838

Patrick O’Connor - 226

WARD 9

Anna Hopkins (incumbent) — 4,281

Mario Jozic - 1,569

Baqar Khan - 376

Jacob Novick - 348

Veronica Warner - 323

WARD 10

Paul Van Meerbergen (incumbent) — 2,400

Claire Grant - 653

John Kuypers - 992

Kevin May - 1,461

Michael McMullen - 218

WARD 11

Skylar Franke — 3,616

Paul-Michael Anderson - 267

Cole Fobert - 102

Jeremy McCall - 1,731

Christine Oliver - 553

WARD 12

Elizabeth Peloza (incumbent) — 3,400

David Godwin - 541

Alexander Main - 466

WARD 13

David Ferreira — 1,885

John Fyfe-Millar (incumbent) — 1,851

Alexandria Hames - 349

Davie Millie - 349

WARD 14

Steve Hillier (incumbent) — 1,766

Sarah Lehman - 1,538

Danalynn Williams - 536