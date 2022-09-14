Josh Morgan to make his pitch for becoming London’s next mayor
Wednesday morning, Josh Morgan will release his five-point election platform at an event in downtown London.
The five pillars in his platform will be:
- Housing and Affordability
- Economic Prosperity
- Mental Health and Addictions
- Inclusive City; Safe and Vibrant Neighbourhoods
- Climate Change: A Greener London
“These are serious issues, and they demand serious solutions,” Morgan stated in a news release. “We find ourselves at a crucial period in London’s history, and it requires a bold and realistic plan to match the moment.”
According to Morgan, the platform will reflect his past efforts to build consensus on council.
“This platform was not developed in a bubble,” Morgan added. “We listened intently, and we sought feedback from thousands of Londoners, representing numerous backgrounds and political ideologies.”
Morgan is currently deputy mayor and two-term city councillor representing Ward 7.
Also running for mayor in the upcoming election are Brandon Ellis, Daniel Jeffery, Don Lenart, Norman Robert Miles, Carlos Murray, Johanne Nichols, Sean O'Connell, Khalil Ramal and Sandie Thomas.
This is a developing story.
-
Winnipeg police charge man following three stabbings in one dayWinnipeg police have charged a 29-year-old man related to three stabbings in August. The stabbings all took place on Aug. 15.
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour'A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, is operating under an interim manager after "highly inappropriate behaviour" came to light during its annual fishing tournament. The Tofino Resort and Marina says it has cancelled the remainder of the Race for the Blue tournament.
-
Bylaw stepping up patrols after coyote attacks in Riverside Park SouthOttawa Bylaw is stepping up wildlife patrols in parts of the city after a rash of attacks by coyotes south of downtown.
-
Worksite fatality under investigation in Caledon, Ont.Provincial police officers and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a worksite fatality in Caledon.
-
In tribute to queen, Ontario's Ford says he will miss her 'dearly'Queen Elizabeth served as a constant presence through turbulent times and will be remembered for the comfort she brought people, as well as her exemplary public service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.
-
Parole revoked for Edmonton man after drug seizure in LeducAn Edmonton man out on parole has had his parole revoked after police seized drugs, ammunition, and weapons during a traffic stop in Leduc.
-
Vancouver man must pay nearly $1M in settlement with BCSCA Vancouver man who illegally distributed shares in his father's company must pay nearly $1 million in penalties under a settlement with the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
-
'Driving like Fast and the Furious': Careless driving charge laid after south London crashA 22-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a dramatic head-on crash along a busy shopping corridor on Tuesday night — and stunt driving is on the radar of police and city officials.
-
Retailers in P.E.I. told they can remain open on day of Queen Elizabeth's funeralRetailers in Prince Edward Island say they have received assurances they will be allowed to remain open Monday after the provincial government declared a statutory holiday to coincide with Queen Elizabeth's funeral.