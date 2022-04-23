'Joy didn’t believe me, but I finally convinced her': P.E.I. man wins $8.6 million in Lotto 6/49 draw
It was an Easter dinner a couple from New Annan, P.E.I., will likely never forget.
Gary McCourt and his wife Joy checked their email after learning someone on the Island won $8.6 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw.
When they logged on to the Atlantic Lottery website, they were stunned to learn they’d won the big prize.
“I told Joy to give me the number so I could call in to Atlantic Lottery right away,” Gary said in a news release from Atlantic Lottery.
“I had to call back half an hour later to see what she had said the first time because I couldn’t hear a word she was saying over my wife and mother-in-law standing beside me screeching.”
Gary is a longtime Lotto 6/49 player — winning $100,000 on the game back in 2015.
“I do a little bit of pranking, so I have a hard time convincing anybody,” Gary said. “The first time was one thing, Joy didn’t believe me, but I finally convinced her.”
Plans for his winnings include purchasing a beautiful new home in P.E.I. and taking a dream trip to Australia. McCourt, who uses a wheelchair, also plans to purchase a new accessible vehicle that he said will give him his freedom back.
