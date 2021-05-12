Judge denies request for recount in N.L. riding where NDP leader lost by 53 votes

A judge has denied the Newfoundland and Labrador NDP's request for a recount in a tight race in the province's pandemic-delayed election.

Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Justice Donald Burrage said Wednesday in a written decision there was not enough evidence to warrant a recount in the St. John's East-Quidi Vidi district.

New Democrat Leader Alison Coffin had cited concerns with the vote-counting process as she applied for a recount after losing her seat to Liberal John Abbott by 53 votes in results announced March 27.

Under provincial elections law, recounts are automatically triggered if the margin of victory is 10 votes or less.

The party has separately filed to have the results in Coffin's district overturned and a byelection called, citing many of the same concerns.

Newfoundland and Labrador's election was called on Jan. 15 with voting set for Feb. 13, but a COVID-19 outbreak forced officials to cancel in-person ballots and arrange a mail-in vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021