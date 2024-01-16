Judge dismisses lawsuit against city over clearing of homeless encampments

A lawsuit filed against the city by the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights is over after a judge ruled the group doesn't have standing to represent homeless people in the city.

The coalition filed the lawsuit back in August, claiming the eviction of homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.

Last month the group also filed an injunction to stop the clearing of eight encampments deemed high-risk by the city.

In response to the injunction, the judge set a list of conditions under which the encampments could be cleared.

All eight encampments have since been closed.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.