'I'm very happy about the decision': Resident reacts to judge dismissing region’s bid for encampment injunction

The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.

For almost a year the Region has been trying to clear the site to build a new central transit hub.

In court documents obtained by CTV on Friday, Justice M. Valente dismisses the region's bid for an injunction, and declines to declare the homeless individuals living in the encampment in breach of a regional by-law.

He also says the region doesn't have enough accessible shelter space for the homeless population.

The ruling reads in part: "The region does not have adequate, accessible shelter spaces for its homeless population of some 1100 individuals".

Valente goes on to say that the by-law the region has used to enforce encampment orders "deprives the homeless residents of the Encampment of life, liberty and security of the person in a manner not in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice and is not saved by section 1 of the charter."

Ashley Schuitema, a lawyer with Waterloo Region Community Legal Services called Valente’s ruling, "an incredible decision for our clients and all the people in Ontario experiencing homelessness. Justice Valente’s finding that the encampment residents’ Charter Rights were infringed is a significant precedent for this province.”

"IT'S PRECEDENT SETTING"

This is a decision that hits close to home for encampment residents like Colin.

“It’s precedence setting, so this is setting precedent across the city, across the province and across Canada, so I think it’s a huge victory for homeless,” Colin said.

Colin is one of the few who have set up camp at Victoria Park in Kitchener. He has been mindful of the proceedings playing out in court.

“Yeah, I’m very happy about the decision,” he said. “I’m hoping that this decision, you know, gets things moving faster.”

He goes on to say: “There’s not really space for people to be. People have to live somewhere, but the price of housing and everything, there’s a lot of barriers in place to get out of homelessness.”

REGION RESPONDS TO RULING

In a statement Friday to CTV News, Regional Chair Karen Redman said: “We have received this afternoon’s decision of Justice Valente and will consider next steps and the impacts of this decision. Our commitment to supporting those experiencing homelessness continues, as we work to implement innovative and person-centred solutions, including our Interim Housing Solutions and the development of a Plan to End Chronic Homelessness. We want to acknowledge and appreciate the incredible staff and leaders working in the homelessness system and remain concerned about the health and safety of those living in unsanctioned encampments across the region.”

In another email statement to CTV, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said: “Our staff will be reviewing the decision with regional staff to better understand its implications, we will continue to work to ensure the unhoused throughout our community are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.”