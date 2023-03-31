Judge grants bail to man convicted of impaired driving causing death on Hwy 12 in 2020

Warning: Content in this article may be distressing for readers.

Sigfrid Stahn walked out of the Barrie courthouse Friday a remorseful man one day after a jury found him guilty of impaired driving, causing a collision on Highway 12 in July 2020 that killed a 77-year-old Midland man.

"I'm sorry it turned out this way. But there's nothing I can do about it now," Stahn said.

Justice Michael McKelvey gave the 71-year-old Georgian Bay Township man a reprieve, ordering him to remain on bail for now.

Stahn claims to have no memory of what happened nearly three years ago when he crashed his pickup truck head-on into Guenter Naumann's convertible Mercedes, saying he learned the details during the two-week trial.

"I had to find out what actually happened. I had no recollection," he said.

Witnesses testified Stahn's pickup truck was swerving in and out of traffic in Waubaushene before slamming into the victim's car, sending it airborne.

One officer told the jury of seven men and five women Naumann had little to no time to react to Stahn's oncoming truck as it came around a curve.

The Crown said Stahn chose to drive drunk and caused the "senseless head-on collision."

Naumann's widow sat in the courtroom daily, hoping for justice for her husband of 28 years.

"He'd be proud that I was here for him," said Rejeanne Lachapelle on Thursday following the verdict. "I'll always miss him."

The Crown said it would seek a lengthy sentence behind bars for Stahn, citing his previous impaired driving conviction 38 years ago, along with a failure to remain at the scene of a crash in his 20s and a careless driving conviction in 2005.

Stahn surrendered his driver's licence following the guilty verdict and is banned from driving as he gets his affairs in order at home before going into custody.

He will remain out on bail until at least his sentencing hearing on May 31.