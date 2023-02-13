Judge orders Elliot Lake not to fill mayor’s position until appeal is heard

An Ontario Superior Court justice has directed the City Of Elliot Lake not to formally replace Chris Patrie as mayor until Patrie’s appeal is heard.

The move comes after last month’s court ruling that found Patrie guilty of conflict of interest and banning him from office for two years.

Under Ontario law, city councils have to decide how a vacancy will be filled within 60 days.

However, the city has been added as a party to the proceedings and is permitted to wait longer than 60 days. That will allow Patrie’s appeal to be heard first.

The appeal will be heard as part of a one-day hearing during the week April 11-14.

Patrie was councillor in Elliot Lake when he was accused by the city's integrity commissioner of trying to influence decisions about where to build a new $30 million taxpayer-funded recreational facility.

While lobbying for the new multisport complex to be located behind the strip mall Patrie and his wife own instead of the recommended former Algo Mall site, Patrie is accused of impacting the council vote on the facility after threatening another councillor.

A complaint about the councillor was filed in March 2019 by former Mayor Dan Marchisella. A decision barring Patrie from office was issued Jan. 9 of this year.

“Acting Mayor Andrew Wannan, council and the city administration are committed to advancing municipal operations and decision-making as seamlessly as possible during this interim period,” the city said in a news release Monday.

“The city remains focused on operations while simultaneously looking out for the city’s interests in the Patrie appeal,” Wannan is quoted as saying in the release.

“I appreciate and respect our residents’ interest in this case, but with all matters before the courts, many details must be kept confidential to protect the rights of all parties in the judicial process.”