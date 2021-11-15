Judge orders new trial for Sault man acquitted of impaired driving even though he admitted he was drunk

An appeals court in Sault Ste. Marie has ordered a new trial for a man after ruling the trial judge erred in acquitting him for impaired driving even though the suspect admitted he had been drinking.

The case dates back to 2:18 a.m. on April 27, 2018, when the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service responded to a call of a suspected impaired driver on Bainbridge Street.

"Upon arrival, police officers saw a motor vehicle on its side in a front yard, driver’s side down," the court transcript said. "The vehicle had apparently failed to navigate a turn at the bottom of a hill. It was raining. The accused was standing on the vehicle."

He was arrested for impaired driving, failed a breath test back at police headquarters and was charged.

At the original trial, police testified the man told them that he was drunk, but hadn't been driving. He said the person who had been driving had run away.

"His eyes were glossy, he had slurred speech and there was somewhat of a delay in him answering my questions," the officer testified. "I also detected, like I said, a strong odour of alcohol emitting directly from his breath."

At trial, however, the judge in the case ruled the accused suffered head trauma when the airbags deployed, putting him in a state of shock. And so police came to the conclusion he was impaired based on the symptoms of shock, not actual impairment. And since those were the grounds used to conduct a breath test, the results of that test were excluded and the man was acquitted.

The Crown appealed, arguing the trial judge made several significant errors.

Firstly, previous court rulings have determined that a case can proceed as long as grounds for arrest are reasonable in the circumstances.

In this case, the suspect smelled of alcohol, showed signs of impairment and was the registered owner of the truck involved in the incident.

"The trial justice effectively found that the accused’s glossy eyes, slurred speech and delay in answering questions may have been caused by the accident," the appeals judge wrote.

"The trial justice simply concluded that the Crown had not met its burden without explaining why this was the case …The failure to consider this relevant evidence is a palpable and overriding error."

Even more important, the trial judge failed to consider whether the accused's admission that he had been drinking played a role in the police decision to charge the suspect with impaired driving.

"The trial justice had an obligation to consider whether this statement could objectively support the officer’s subjective belief that the accused was guilty of impaired driving," the transcript said.

However, since the trial judge didn't fully explain any rulings, the appeals court doesn't have enough information to make a ruling of guilt or innocence.

"A new trial is hereby ordered at the Ontario Court of Justice," the appeals court ruled.

Read the full transcript here.