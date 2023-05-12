Judge ‘shocked’ after small dispute over a sign escalates into big legal battle for Sault businesses

Two companies in Sault Ste. Marie combined spent more than $30,000 in a legal battle to have a sign removed – with the fight continuing long after the sign was actually taken down.

The dispute dates back more than a decade when Intercity Properties learned that another company -- 1584904 Ontario Inc. -- had put up a pylon sign that was encroaching on Intercity’s property.

Pylon signs are tall, two-sided signs used to advertise nearby businesses. They are often seen at the entrances to strip malls and other commercial properties.

Intercity and the other business, referred to as ‘158’, agreed in March 2012 to a 10-year agreement in which Intercity would receive 50 per cent of third-party revenue for the use of the pylon sign.

But on Feb. 10, 2022, Intercity decided not to renew the agreement and told 158 to take the sign down no later than March 15, 2022.

“If you fail to comply with this demand our client reserves all rights to avail itself of self-help remedies, including but not limited to removing the pylon sign (and looking to you for all expenses associated with doing so), or assuming full ownership of the pylon sign,” Intercity wrote at the time.

In response, 158 replied that it was impossible to remove the sign by the March 15 deadline.

“It stated that it could not be removed given that Intercity or its tenants had piled months’ worth of their snow and debris at the base of the billboard,” the transcript of the court proceedings said.

“On Feb. 16, 2022, 158 advised Intercity of its findings and offered to arrange the removal of the sign once the snow was removed or sufficiently melted, and that it would pay $100 per month until the sign was removed. Otherwise, it welcomed Intercity’s removal of the snow at its own cost and expense after which it would remove the snow shortly thereafter.”

Intercity replied that it would agree to a three-month extension if 158 paid $300 in advance as well as $2,000 in costs.

On Feb. 25, 158 refused that offer, calling the $2,000 for costs “commercially unreasonable.”

On April 27, Intercity began a court proceeding in the Superior Court to get an order to have 158 take down the sign. But representatives for 158 said such a “trifling” matter should be heard in small claims court.

Intercity disagreed.

On May 5, 2022, 158 told Intercity that the snow was gone and it retained contractors to remove the sign. It was removed May 24, but the sides still attended a court hearing June 1, where Intercity was now seeking $7,000 in costs.

But the judge in the case wrote that she was “not prepared to schedule a motion when the applicant has not even checked to see if the encroachment has been removed. The applicant should first determine if the motion is necessary before booking court time.”

A case conference was scheduled for Oct. 3. Intercity was now seeking more than $18,000 in costs, which it said it was forced to incur to protect its rights.

And 158 was now seeking $13,000 to cover its costs related to the proceeding.

In her ruling, the judge said both sides acted unreasonably at times during the process.

For example, she said Intercity could have removed the sign themselves at a much lower cost and then pursued compensation through the court.

“For reasons which are unknown, Intercity lead no evidence that it considered this option which was available to it or what it would have cost,” the transcript said.

And 158 could have removed the sign by the March 2022 deadline, the judge wrote.

“There is no provision for it to delay if there was snow on the pylon sign which may have made removal more expensive,” she wrote.

“Although 158 claims that Intercity’s actions regarding the snow made it impossible for it to comply with its contractual obligation, there is no evidence of this. It was simply a matter of it being more expensive because of the snow.”

The company could have then made a small claims court motion to try and recover the added expenses.

“As at the Feb. 22, 2022, letter, the $2,000 claimed was not unreasonable and (158) could have saved itself and both parties considerable costs by simply agreeing to the proposal.”

In the end, the judge awarded Intercity $7,000, the amount Intercity was claiming “up until the point when the (pylon sign) had been removed, which was the basis of the application.”

However, she added it was “shocking” that such a simple matter had taken up so much court time and money.

Read the full transcript here.