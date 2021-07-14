Judge to determine if teen charged in Calgary officer's death will be released into care ahead of trial
An Alberta judge is expected to decide whether to release the teen charged in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer into the care of a responsible adult until his trial begins.
The teen cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act since he was 17 years old at the time Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed.
Harnett, 37, pulled an SUV over on New Year’s Eve 2020 after he noticed its licence plate didn't match its registration.
Police have said Harnett was dragged by the SUV before he fell away from the vehicle and was hit by another car.
The teen was the alleged driver of the SUV.
Police allege that Amir Abdulrahman, who is 20, was a passenger in the SUV Harnett tried to stop.
Abdulrahman and the teen have both been charged with first-degree murder.
The alleged driver, who is now 18, will have a 10-day trial starting Jan. 31, 2022. Abdulrahman is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 6.
Harnett was a 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service
With files from The Canadian Press.
