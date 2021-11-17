Judicial pre-trial ordered in Nathaniel Veltman case
The court has ordered a judicial pre-trial in the case against Nathaniel Veltman, 20, the man charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of a Muslim family.
Four members of the same family died in a terrifying hit and run along Hyde Park Road in west London during the summer.
Veltman remained silent for the brief appearance Tuesday via Zoom from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.
The Afzaal family was out for a Sunday night stroll on June 6 when they were struck by a southbound pickup truck. Salman,46, Madiha, 44, Yumnah, 15, and 72-year-old Talat, the grandmother, were all killed.
Along with the murder charges Veltman also faces one count of attempted murder in connection with injuries suffered by nine-year-old Fayez Afzaal, who eventually recovered in hospital.
London police have called the incident a targeted attack on Muslims.
A ban on publication was placed on the matter and Veltman was remanded in custody until his next appearance on December 15.
-
Thunder Bay hockey team finds new home in TorontoThe Thunder Bay Kings minor hockey team travelled more than 13 hundred kilometers to find a home at Toronto's Scotiabank Pond.
-
Doug Ford announces plan for Ontario to build 400,000 electric cars by 2030Auto manufacturing in Ontario could be leaning more and more electric in the coming years.
-
Evacuation orders, recovery efforts ongoing amid threat from devastating floods, mudslides in B.C.First responders and recovery crews continue to work around the clock as devastating floods, mudslides and strong winds have forced thousands from their homes in British Columbia. Officials say at least one woman has died as a result of the storm.
-
Inuk author Norma Dunning wins $25K Governor General's fiction prizeInuk writer Norma Dunning is the 2021 winner of the Governor General's Literary Award for fiction.
-
43 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Wednesday: provincePublic Health Ontario is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.
-
Talk about a 'Grand' reopening!The Grand Theatre unveiled its $9.5 million renovations on Tuesday.
-
B.C. storm aftermath latest blow to supply chain issuesThe aftermath of the storm in B.C. that saw untold damage to highways, homes and infrastructure is the latest blow in a long line of supply chain issues for the province and Canada.
-
Structure fire in Abbotsford leads to warning of potential toxic smokeA structure fire in Abbotsford, B.C., may be causing toxic smoke, leading to a warning for residents in some areas to stay inside.
-
Toronto house hits the market for $1 and offers are only being accepted todayA three-bedroom house in Toronto that was recently renovated has hit the market for $1 and the agent selling the home says offers are only being accepted today.