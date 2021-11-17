Judicial pre-trial ordered in Nathaniel Veltman case

The court has ordered a judicial pre-trial in the case against Nathaniel Veltman, 20, the man charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of a Muslim family.

Four members of the same family died in a terrifying hit and run along Hyde Park Road in west London during the summer.

Veltman remained silent for the brief appearance Tuesday via Zoom from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

The Afzaal family was out for a Sunday night stroll on June 6 when they were struck by a southbound pickup truck. Salman,46, Madiha, 44, Yumnah, 15, and 72-year-old Talat, the grandmother, were all killed.

Along with the murder charges Veltman also faces one count of attempted murder in connection with injuries suffered by nine-year-old Fayez Afzaal, who eventually recovered in hospital.

London police have called the incident a targeted attack on Muslims.

A ban on publication was placed on the matter and Veltman was remanded in custody until his next appearance on December 15.