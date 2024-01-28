Judo and kata athletes descend on Regina's Fieldhouse

Over the weekend, a kata and judo tournament took place at the City of Regina’s Fieldhouse.

The two day event featured 416 athletes from Saskatchewan and neighboring provinces.

The tournament is recognized by Judo Canada, and athletes are able to gain points which would go towards joining the national team.

For some of the participants, right now it’s about gaining experience and honing their craft.

“It’s a very exciting tournament. The more tournaments we go to, the more experience we gather,” said Team Sask. member Anna Li. “I think very important. It’s a good way to see how different athletes fight, how they train and what type of techniques I can train for my next competition.”

“A lot of people think judo is scary and it’s going to hurt because it looks like it. But if you learn it properly and protect then it’s not going to hurt,” fellow teammate Anna Dornstauder explained.

Judo has been a growing sport in Saskatchewan.

There are no restrictions to join and many judo athletes don’t peak until their 30’s.