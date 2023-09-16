Judo takes over WinSport this weekend with Paris Olympic qualifying event

Judo fans will want to head over to WinSport this weekend.

That's the site of the Pan-American-Oceania Championships.

Ten countries will take part in the competition between two continents.

There will be 103 athletes, including 57 men and 46 women, in competition. Canada is being represented by 18 senior-level athletes.

Among those are a trio of Albertans: Kelly Deguchi, Evelyn Beaton and Christa Deguchi.

On the first weekend of competition, Canadians earned 21 medals, including seven gold.

Christa Deguchi and Julien Frascadore Top the Podium in Calgary!https://t.co/ADY3bG1Gwc

Christa Deguchi et Julien Frascadore au sommet du podium à Calgary !https://t.co/HbHMGKplSX#judo #judocanada #panamoceania #calgary2023 pic.twitter.com/J3x5YNDTyR

The tournament is an important qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Our Canadians are ready," said Judo Canada CEO and high performance director Nicolas Gill, in a release. "We hope to see many spectators cheering them on, here on home turf. The organizing committee did a remarkable job, and the site looks fantastic.

"Everything is in place," Gill added, "to make it a historic Olympic qualification event."

The championships wrap up Sunday at WinSport.