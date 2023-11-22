Julie Atchison has the latest forecast for the London region
Cloudy with light drizzle is expected for the London area on Wednesday.
According to CTV News meteorologist Julie Atchison, temperatures start out mild but will dip.
"As we head toward the weekend we are expecting some sunshine as we roll into Thursday and Friday but temperatures are set to drop this weekend," she said.
With Friday being the lighting of the lights in London's Victoria Park, Atchison reminds those who plan to attend to bundle up with temperatures expected to hover around the freezing mark.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near plus 5.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Low plus 1.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h. High plus 5.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.
-
'Suspicious package' located in east London, residences being evacuatedLondon police are investigating and evacuations are underway after a suspicious package was discovered in east London late Wednesday afternoon.
-
Simcoe County unveils $79 million affordable housing projectSimcoe County showcased its $79 million Orillia Campus Project, which will provide 130 mixed affordable residential units to seniors, families and individuals.
-
Southern Alberta automotive restorers team up to build top-10 ranked truckLyle Vass fabricated a 1940 Ford pickup truck that took six years to complete and used talented specialists from all over Southern Alberta for the project.
-
U of C researcher recognized for promising non-addictive pain medicationA new molecule developed by a Calgary researcher shows promise in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids.
-
Manitoba premier says previous government's school plan was not fundedThe new NDP government in Manitoba is reconsidering a plan to build nine new schools started by the previous Progressive Conservative government.
-
Union leader, auto analyst say NextStar hiring controversy ‘overblown’As controversy swirls regarding recent reports of up to 1,600 temporary foreign workers (TFW) being brought to Windsor to help set up the NextStar EV battery plant, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the issue is nothing more than political hay.
-
Winnipeg club shutting its doors after 10 yearsA popular Winnipeg club is closing its doors next year after a decade in business.
-
Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge reopens with permanent changes to prevent vandalismThe City of Calgary says updates to the Peace Bridge aimed at protecting the iconic structure from vandalism are done.
-
Increased police presence at Sault airport, weapons investigation underwaySault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the airport, on Wednesday evening.