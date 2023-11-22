Julie Atchison has the latest forecast for the London region

Cloudy with light drizzle is expected for the London area on Wednesday.

According to CTV News meteorologist Julie Atchison, temperatures start out mild but will dip.

"As we head toward the weekend we are expecting some sunshine as we roll into Thursday and Friday but temperatures are set to drop this weekend," she said.

With Friday being the lighting of the lights in London's Victoria Park, Atchison reminds those who plan to attend to bundle up with temperatures expected to hover around the freezing mark.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Low plus 1.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h. High plus 5.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.