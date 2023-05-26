Jully Black, Bret Hart among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees getting their stars
Movie star Keanu Reeves, singer Jully Black and retired professional wrestler Bret Hart are among the famous Canadians expected to be immortalized on Canada's Walk of Fame today.
The special ceremony for the new sidewalk stars is also set to recognize actor Graham Greene, entrepreneur Ajay Virmani, singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn, track and field athlete Damian Warner and retired senator Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire.
Posthumous Walk of Fame stars are also planned for Canada's "first lady of blues" Salome Bey, media mogul Allan Slaight and members of the team that discovered insulin a century ago: Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip.
Black, Hart, Virmani and Greene were scheduled to attend the ceremony in Toronto's Entertainment District.
Bey's family members, along with descendants of Banting and Best, were also set to attend.
They are all inductees from the Walk of Fame's class of 2020-21.
Canada's Walk of Fame, which celebrates the impact of Canadians' accomplishments, has inducted more than 200 people over the past 25 years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26,2023.
