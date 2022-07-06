July 4 parade shooting suspect expected to appear in court
The man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop was expected in court Wednesday as authorities faced questions about how he was allowed to buy several guns, despite threatening violence.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign amid party revoltU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, his office said Thursday, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
Bluesfest is back today after two years of COVID-19 cancellationsFans will be packing into the grounds at LeBreton Flats tonight for the first in-person Bluesfest since 2019.
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbitNASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualificationDespite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
RCMP on scene of hit and run in BlackfaldsBlackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.
Sudbury church holding scrap car fundraiserChrist the King Church in Sudbury is looking for your scrap vehicle.