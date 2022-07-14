July supermoon spotted in Manitoba

Some Manitobans caught sight of a striking sight last night during the July supermoon.

Wednesday’s ‘buck moon,’ which was named for the time of year when male deer grow out their antlers, was spotted by a number of Manitobans around the province, including those in Winnipeg, Beausejour, and near Thompson.

A full moon takes place when the sun, Earth and moon align, with the sun illuminating the full face of the moon that is facing the earth. The term ‘supermoon’ refers to when a full moon is within 90 per cent of its closest orbit to Earth.

The buck moon is the supermoon that will come closest to the Earth this year.

Some Manitobans were lucky enough to get a picture of the buck moon, which they shared with CTV News Winnipeg. Here are some of the photos we received.

- With files from CTV’s Michael Lee.