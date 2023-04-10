Jump in donations comes at time of great need for London Food Bank
The month of March saw a record number of people using the London Food Bank with more than 5,400 families — or 14,000 people — coming in for food donations.
The 36th annual spring food drive wraps up on Monday as Londoners have dug deep to donate.
With donations still coming in, so far more than 72,000 lbs of food have been collected over the 10 days of the drive. That’s up about 30 per cent over last spring when 55,000 lbs were donated.
“We know a lot of people are hurting but yet they continue to give,” said Glen Pearson, co-executive director of the London Food Bank. “People are having a hard time paying their rent as well has buying food for their families, and the numbers show it.”
Pearson said London is not the only food bank that has seen a sharp increase in demand, but similar organizations across the country are in the same boat.
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.
-
-
B.C. real estate: Here's what $2 million can buyIn northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospitalSome community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
-
B.C. announces new affordable units but middle-class still feeling housing squeezeThrough a new partnership with municipalities and Metro Vancouver, the province plans to build an additional 2,000 affordable rental homes in the next decade.