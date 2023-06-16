'Jumping into the pool just felt the best': Wascana Pool officially open for business

Diving boards, water slides, a hot tub and a lazy river are just a few of the new features that adorn Regina’s new and improved Wascana Pool.

The $16.4 million dollar project officially opened the gates Thursday with a ribbon cutting and first dive into the pool by Arcola School.

“Just the adrenaline in my body jumping into the pool it just felt the best,” Habtay Anbay, a Grade 8 student said.

While the sun was shining and the students and public enjoy the pool, it wasn’t totally smooth sailing leading up to the opening.

A soft open had the pool admit a limited number of Regina residents in the weeks prior, where the emergency buttons to turn off the water slides and pool features became an issue.

“It happens to be a red button on a red stick right beside the water slides, very inviting for young people to push, which of course emergency shuts off the water slide,” Mayor Sandra Masters explained.

“We’ve worked through the process and it will be much quicker it will be up and running within a few moments. We’re also working with public health to understand if we can put some type of barrier that will remain safe,” Bonnie Selinger, manager of community and recreation programs with the City of Regina said.

She added it would be best if people still refrain from pushing the buttons.

Leading up to the grand opening, Selinger explained they kept a limited capacity and that’s why lines were a little longer on Thursday. She said they do not have any staffing issues, but most of the lifeguards are high school students, so June is always a bit tougher of a month.

Following a bear spray incident during the initial opening, Selinger said that security is well in hand at Wascana Pool.

“We havestate-of-the-artt security features here and as people are seeing we do have two security guards for now. We’re continuing to monitor the security situation, safety is our top priority here.”

Among those in attendance was Larissa Kitchemonia, who designed the gate leading into the pool. She said it’s surreal to be the artist to design such a piece and it won’t set in for a while.

“I think it’s always kind of a really interesting experience to see people engage with your art and I’m always really honoured that people respond so well to it.”

Saskatchewan’s Government Relations Minister, Don McMorris was also in attendance, dressed for the occasion and happy to see where the provincial government’s contribution of $12 million to the final project went.

“I want to commend the City of Regina for going the rough the planning and not only realizing the asset that they had here is in the jewel of our capital city, but to make sure that is brand new,” McMorris said.

Inclusivity is the theme for the pool, with ramps for wheelchair access and an elevator that will eventually be put in for the waterslides.

As for Masters, she feels this is the kind of project that unites a city, something she said was seen during the grand opening.

“The ability to connect with the community, to be in the same space, to have fun in the same space, enjoy your family and your friends, can’t be underrated, especially coming out of a pandemic.”

The pool is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until September 4th.

Students from nearby Arcola School had other priorities on Thursday.

“I think it’s fun, I like how nice it is, the temperature and the new stuff,” Kylen MacFarelne said.

He anticipated spending time on the waterslides throughout the summer and was anxious to get into the pool at the beginning of the ceremony.

As for Anbay, he has one message for those hitting the pool.

“The blue slide is the best, that’s all I've got to say.”