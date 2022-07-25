Junction Creek creep caught: Sudbury teen charged

Sudbury police have charged a 15-year-old for exposing and touching himself inappropriately in public several times along the Junction Creek walking path.

The teen was arrested by detectives Sunday and faces charges of committing an indecent act and criminal harassment charges in five separate incidents this month, Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlynn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

They all took place between Martindale Road, Regent Street and Kelly Lake Road, Dunn confirmed.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 29, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday morning.

"His name cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act."

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

