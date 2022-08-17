Junction East project received new federal funding

A funding announcement from the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), on Wednesday, was aimed at cutting pollution and designing efficient local infrastructure.

The funding, $61,800 through FCM’s Green Municipal Fund (GMF), for a feasibility study to support the development of Junction East, Greater Sudbury’s new library and art gallery.

The GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster.

“Local governments own sixty percent of the country’s infrastructure. With support from the Green Municipal Fund, municipalities of all sizes are implementing smart sustainable solutions to improve their infrastructure. Just like the City of Greater Sudbury, who has taken the necessary steps to ensure the optimum approach for energy performance of the Junction East project,” said Taneen Rudyk, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, in a news release.

“Together, we are building resilient communities, accelerating the path to net-zero and helping achieve Canada’s climate goals."

The now-completed study evaluated the environmental and financial performance of various green building technologies and investigated various green building certifications and estimated embodied greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to assist the architectural team in selecting environmentally preferable materials.

The Junction East project aligns with the goals set out in the city’s Community Energy and Emissions Plan (CEEP) and their multi-year accessibility plans. The project supports the city’s commitment to accessibility, environmental sustainability, multiculturalism and social inclusion.

"The City of Greater Sudbury appreciates the generous support of our federal partners as we work to construct a net-zero carbon, highly efficient building,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger.

“The City is committed to sustainability, and this funding demonstrates confidence in the Junction East project and helps us to achieve the community's climate change goals."

Junction East will bring together a modern central library, the Art Gallery of Sudbury and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association and will be located next to the Sudbury Theatre Centre.

“Our government is pleased to support sustainable infrastructure in communities across Canada,” said Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkson.

“Today’s investment is an important step in the development of a net-zero art gallery and library in the City of Greater Sudbury. This is a great example of community-driven innovation and climate action.”

More information on the Junction East project can be found on the city’s website.