June 27th Miracle food drive collects over 1M lbs of food

With the help of 5,000 volunteers and donations made by more than 185,000 houses across Windsor-Essex an estimated 1,032,199 lbs of food was collected during this year’s June 27th Miracle food drive.

“Windsor-Essex is a generous, hard-working community,” says Matt Hernandez, one of the members of the twelve-person organizing committee. “Seeing how everyone came together to pull this off in just a few weeks really showed me what we’re capable of when we trust each other.”

The food drive included 40 drop-off locations that spanned an entire city and county.

Organizers say over half of the food has already been distributed to organizations in Windsor-Essex who know where the need is and can get the food to the people who need it most.

"I want to make sure everyone knows what they did on June 27th is going to help our community in Windsor and Essex County, '' says June Muir, President and CEO of the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association. "Donations were down a lot this year. A big thank you to the organizing committee for another successful year. It is no small task to organize this day. Our community came together again and made a miracle happen."

This grass-roots initiative was planned and executed in just over three-weeks.

"I had no idea how we were going to pull this off in three weeks.” says Talya Natyshak. “But as each day passed, the momentum took over and the energy swept through the community.