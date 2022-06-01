June is here... showers possible Monday for Calgary

AFTERNOON UPDATE: This'll be nearly as brief as the article. Early this morning, Calgary had a 30% chance of showers from the modeling through Environment Canada - I didn't mention it, because I didn't want to put stock in it. Now, it's gone. Cloud will be an ongoing feature for a few days, with sun-cloud mixes bringing us toward the weekend; this will serve to trap heat Saturday and Sunday, and since we won't have any major cooling mechanisms attached to our forecast, our temperatures won't do a heck of a lot.

There is a chance of showers attached to Monday... but based on May's patterning, let's not hold our breath just yet...

MORNING EDITION: A happy first day of meteorological summer to you! The only adjustments from yesterday's article are a touch of extra cloud, and an extension to the heat. Southern Alberta is locked up tight beneath this Omega Block, and we can expect this pattern to hold steady for the next few days, still.

As we start June, it's worth a small reflection to the events of May. The graphics for this will be popped in today on CTV Calgary at 5 & 6, but the gist is: our high and low temperatures were nearly bang-on with the averages, and our precipitation was a mere 20 per cent of normal. The last thing we need is a dry week, and that's precisely what we're getting.

The longer-range modeling has been as accurate as it should be of late; that is to say, not very. We are in for another drop in temperature this coming week. Whether or not it yields precipitation will have to wait a while longer to be seen.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 10 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 11 C

Sunday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 9 C

Monday

Cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers, low 7 C

