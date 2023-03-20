June hearing date set for Guelph cop who assaulted teen

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) says a hearing has been set for June 20 for Guelph police Const. Corey McArthur – who pleaded guilty to assaulting a teen in a hospital bed.

The hearing date comes around five months after McArthur filed a notice of appeal with the OCPC after being given an ultimatum by the Guelph police – resign or be fired.

McArthur's appeal came days after Guelph police said McArthur had seven days to make his decision.

The incident involving McArthur occurred at the Guelph General Hospital in 2016. He has been on paid suspension since.

The OCPC hears appeals of decisions from police disciplinary hearings concerning complaints about police conduct made by members of the public or initiated by chiefs of police.

The OCPC has the authority to confirm, vary or revoke the decision of the hearing officer, substitute its own decision or order that a new hearing take place.

McArthur’s appeal seeks his retention on the police force, albeit with a demotion.

McArthur’s appeal says the hearing officer, Terence Kelly, made numerous mistakes in his sentencing, resulting in a penalty that was "harsh and excessive in the circumstances of this case.”