Calgary showers still placed for Sunday afternoon, Monday

AFTERNOON UPDATE: We're in the throes of some potential for showers that likely won't manifest, but if we're viewing things empirically; even Friday evening around sunset (9:15-ish), we're looking at the possibility of rain. It wouldn't amount to much, for one, and two, there's a solid chance that our humidity doesn't align with that possibility.

Still, Sunday into Monday stuck fast. Some models even show this entire band of moisture trying to track in Sunday morning, as opposed to just the afternoon — I'm not quite there yet, but que cera.

Temperature-wise, I have very little to report back. No major fluctuations are in the immediate outlook. Enjoy these warmer days, while we have them.

MORNING EDITION: After a steady dip overnight to 2 C, we're still looking at little change on the high side for today. Variable cloud will open Calgary to enough sun that we mark ourselves for 20 C. The challenge in this forecast, in most models you can look at right now (or weather apps!): When does that rain actually arrive?

Parts of central Alberta along the foothills could see some isolated thundershowers today, but Calgary has a few days left to go.

Yesterday, model runs popped it in for Monday; now, some have extended to a small chance of evening showers Friday, some to Saturday and many think that showers will start up in the evening on Sunday.

We're starting to see a breaking of the Omega Block pattern I mentioned a couple of days ago (the first image here, for reference) – this begins on Sunday. I added the arrow to the image below to show where the cut-off is forming. Gradually the high pressure region (centred over Baffin Island here) pushes off, thanks to the featured Pacific low. Cool, moist air is mixing in aloft which, when it settles, could result in showers. I say "could" because we’ve been under similar circumstances a few times already.

I've added the chance of showers into Sunday. This is contingent on the Omega Block actually falling apart, and on getting enough saturation from the Pacific low that it reaches the surface and adds that layer of moisture. Saturday, at this point, feels a lot like Wednesday did; you can see unsettled conditions, but they don't do much at the surface. The stable air mass we are under presently keeps any potential rain to actually being rain.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 11 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 11 C

Sunday

Cloudy, chance of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: cloudy, overnight showers, low 9 C

Monday

Cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers, low 7 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, chance for morning showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: cloudy, chance of showers, low 8 C

Today's pic was sent along by Tab, enjoying what spring has on offer!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!