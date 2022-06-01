June winner of Sudbury hospital's 50/50 draw nets $729K

The winner of Health Science North's 50/50 draw is Isabella Borgogelli of Sudbury, who won $729,940.

Borgogelli was sure she was being pranked.

“The call this morning was a shock, to say the least," she said in a news release.

"I was in the middle of a move to a new place and thought that it had to be a prank. But once we verified the ticket and it started to sink in that I actually won, my mind was racing and I was shaking. I just couldn’t believe it!"

When asked about plans for her winnings, Borgogelli set she was focused on her future.

“I’m applying to some schools and looking to take radiology and this will definitely help with the cost of tuition," she said.

"But I also want to travel, help my boyfriend with his schooling and set myself up as much as I can for what’s ahead.”

“Isabella was definitely the most even-keeled phone call we’ve done yet," said Anthony Keating, president and chief development officer of foundations and volunteer groups at HSN.

"I could tell she was stunned when she heard she won … We couldn’t be happier for Isabella."

