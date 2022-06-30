June winner of Sudbury hospital's 50/50 draw takes home $557K

A North Bay woman is the winner of Health Sciences North's 50/50 draw for June.

Christina Daigle of North Bay is taking home $557,915.

“I drove in from North Bay and held the big cheque in my hands, but I still don’t believe it,” Daigle said in a news release from the hospital.

“I’ve been buying tickets for a year and always buy early in the month but winning is just beyond expectation.”

She said she will use her winnings to help her family.

“We have two daughters, and they have kids, so I want to be able to help them a bit," Daigle said.

"Maybe we can get everyone together and go on a vacation. I’m excited to have the opportunity to help make an impact on the community, too.”

Anthony Keating, president and chief development officer of foundations and volunteer groups at HSN, said the money raised in the draws helps the hospital with major equipment purchases.

“We’re thrilled to be moving into the third year of the HSN 50/50 and can’t wait to continue our support of Health Sciences North with priority equipment purchases, leading-edge research and future capital needs," Keating said in the release.

"None of this would be possible without the support of the many 50/50 purchasers.”

Tickets for the July HSN 50/50 can be found here: www.hsn5050.ca