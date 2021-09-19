Junior golfers compete in 'NextGen' Fall Series East Championship, hosted in Timmins

Ninety junior golfers are in Timmins competing in the 'NextGen' Fall Series East Championship. It's an elite event as they're vying for national championship exemptions.

Some have come from as far away as New Brunswick.

One of the top competitors from Ottawa said there's been some challenges on the course over the past four days.

“During the first round the winds were very hefty; it was tough to play the ball underneath the wind. I think that was a great condition to have the first round played in. Also the elevation of this course is pretty big and challenging for most players," said Mathis Fortin, representing Highlands Golf Club.

It's the first time an event of this kind has taken place in Timmins. The Northern Golf Association is excited to show the next generation of professional golfers what it has to offer.

“We have a young lad who’s fourteen years old from Elliot Lake who came up and participated for the first time in something like this ... and it really doesn't matter if they won the event or not, it’s to go through the opportunity of playing against some of the best in the country," said Owen Rigg, a director with the Northern Golf Association.

One coach from Thunder Bay drove four of his players here.

“They’re dedicated. It doesn’t matter if it’s a 12 hour drive or a 15 hour drive or an 8 hour flight, they want to go to where all the competitions are. So we’re happy Timmins is doing this and we couldn’t be happier to be here," said Chris Gardner, representing Whitewater Golf Club.

Officials with Golf Canada said they are pleased with the way this championship has been organized.

“I mean we have grandstands out here at the 18th green which we don’t usually have but it’s been a great addition and it really makes these kids feel special. So that type of going above and beyond is something we love to see and work with so we’re excited to see what we can do here in the future," said Mary Beth McKenna, tournament director with Golf Canada.

After this event is over, organizers will debrief about how it went and are hoping to host a national boys championship in the next few years.