Jupiter Theatre teams up with Calgary circus artists on The Time Machinist

It appears to be circus season in Calgary.

Last week, the iconic Cirque du Soleil opened Kooza on the Stampede Grounds in its trademark Big Tent.

Friday night, Jupiter Theatre and Le Cirque de la Nuit are teaming up to premiere a new work called The Time Machinist at the iconic Grand Theatre in downtown Calgary.

It's an all-ages circus theatre production that blends the past and time travel to take a trip through the ages.

In a release, Le Cirque de la Nuit’s Artistic Director Kelley Matley said, “We've long dreamt of creating an all-ages circus theatre production that not only delivers awe-inspiring circus spectacles but embodies our vision to provide innovative, immersive experiences to our audiences by breaking the rules of traditional theatre norms.

"We’re excited to create space for people to expect the unexpected with this show!”

Jupiter Theatre artistic director Andrew Cooper, who previously directed an adaptation of Frankenstein and also worked as a puppeteer on Fraggle Rock, took some time out from prepping for opening night to answer a few questions from CTV News.

Q. What was the genesis of The Time Machinist?

The show is an evolution of a previous Le Cirque de la Nuit show called ÉPOQUE, which was originally presented in April 2022. It was my first time directing a show with the company, and it went really well. We sold out at the Palace Theatre!

After that, the company wanted to create something new and different for their audiences, so Jupiter Theatre was brought on to help create a theatrical circus experience. We added full storyline, some new characters, and a whole bunch of fun. The Time Machinist is the result.

Q. Is it different to tell stories with circus performers rather than puppets?

Oh yes, very different. The language of physical theatre, and telling a story without words, is similar in ways, but circus is a very dynamic and unique art form in its own right. It's been a real delight for me as a director to work with so many talented circus artists here in Calgary.

Q. Where does one learn to be a circus performer in Calgary?

Many of our cast members are self taught! That's how I got into circus myself originally. The Green Fools have an excellent circus school here in the city as well.

Q. Do you feel the ghosts of all the great artists who have performed in the past at the Grand Theatre?

My goodness yes! The theatre is beautiful and has a beautiful and rich history. The Marx Brothers have performed on this stage for Pete's sake! That is some legacy.

Q. How does The Time Machinist differ from a Cirque du Soleil show?

The Time Machinist is a circus theatre production. By that I mean we have dialogue scenes with actors talking to each other, just like in a play. There's a story arc and character development and all those good things we lobe about theatre mixed in with incredibly feats of circus wonder.

This is also a totally local production with two arts non-profits coming together to create something new for Calgary!

The Time Machinist runs Friday through Sunday at The Grand, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, there will be a pair of 2:30 p.m.matinees.

Tickets are available through The Grand Box Office online or by calling 403-205-2922.