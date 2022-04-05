Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit stops in Calgary this weekend

A herd of dinosaurs is set to descend on Calgary's BMO Centre this weekend.

The animatronic visitors are coming to the city as part of Jurassic Quest, a travelling exhibit that hasn't been to Calgary since 2019.

Organizers say Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.

It runs at the BMO Centre from April 8 -10, and includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides and live dinosaur shows.

Jurassic Quest lets visitors walk through the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to see the dinosaurs that ruled on land, as well as an Ancient Oceans exhibit.

"The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth millions of years ag," said a news release.

New this year, officials say there is a “Triceratots” play area for its littlest attendees.

Exhibit organizers say they work in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure "each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail," from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin or feathers, drawing on the latest research.

Tickets for Jurassic Quest are $27.50 for kids and adults and $22 for seniors and are available online through the Jurassic Quest website.

Unlimited ride passes for kids are also available for $45.

Kids under two are free.