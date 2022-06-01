Jurors continue deliberations in sexual assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are to continue their deliberations today in the sexual assault trial of Jacob Hoggard, the lead singer of the Canadian band Hedley.
Deliberations began Tuesday afternoon and jurors returned later with questions, including several related to what constitutes a position of authority for the purpose of establishing consent to sexual activity.
Hoggard, who is 37, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.
Prosecutors allege the singer violently and repeatedly raped a teenage fan and a young Ottawa woman in Toronto-area hotels in the fall of 2016.
They also allege he groped the teen backstage after a Hedley show in Toronto in the spring of 2016 when she was 15.
The defence says the groping never happened and Hoggard had consensual sexual encounters with both complainants.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.
-
Baby falcons banded, given a clean bill of healthWednesday was a big day for our feathered friends nesting above the CTV Kitchener studio.
-
Barrie driver nabbed for 'excessive speeding' in cottage country: OPPA Barrie woman accused of speeding 50km/h over the limit in cottage country faces charges.
-
Unvaccinated Toronto police officers, employees can return to workThe Toronto Police Service’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy has ended, permitting the return of unvaccinated officers and employees who were placed on a leave of absence.
-
Petrolia floral shop sells rainbow roses for Pride monthGray’s Floral Market in Petrolia Ont., is celebrating Pride month in a unique way.
-
Charges laid after Brampton road rage incident involving BB gunA 39-year-old man has been arrested uttering threats during an incident of road rage in Brampton while in possession of a replica gun.
-
Trade show takes over Barrie's Sadlon ArenaThe Public Works Trade Show is being held at the Sadlon Arena on Bayview Avenue in Barrie.
-
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
-
Council to submit proposal to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre with ICIP fundingRegina city council voted unanimously to move forward with an application to both the federal and provincial government to use the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to replace the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre.
-
Basketball coach from Timmins to be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of FameMichele Belanger of Timmins had a 41-year career with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Women's Basketball program. She's being inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.