Jury awards US$6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm fire suit
A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded US$6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty on Monday in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire.
