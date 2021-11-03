Jury convicts man of second-degree murder for 2018 stabbing death in Sudbury

Wednesday evening, a jury in Sudbury found Tyler Sels guilty on all counts, including on the charge of second-degree murder, in connection with a triple stabbing in 2018.

The jury found Sels, 23, guilty of the stabbing death of 27-year-old Charles St. Jean at a September 2018 gathering on Levesque Street in the city.

Sels was also found guilty of two charges of aggravated assault for stabbing two other victims.

The gathering took place at a duplex, and a dispute with a neighbour broke out around a shared deck at the residence.

Sels, who was staying with the neighbour, emerged from her unit and began stabbing people. St. Jean received multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, penetrating six inches into his body.

He later told police he thought she was in danger when he came out of the residence and was trying to defend her.

Superior Court Justice Dan Cornell said Wednesday a murder conviction automatically comes with a life sentence. But he asked the jury for recommendations on how long Sels should spend time in jail before he is eligible for parole, and they retired to discuss the matter.