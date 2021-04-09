Jury decides Manitoba man who confessed to murdering his ex-girlfriend can apply for parole early

A jury has decided a Brandon man who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend and burying her body in another person's grave can apply for early parole.

A jury in Brandon rendered their decision in the case of Michael Bridges on Thursday night, a provincial court spokesperson confirmed with CTV News.

Bridges was convicted of first-degree murder in 2005 for the death of Erin Chorney.

Court previously heard Bridges strangled and drowned his former girlfriend during an argument. She was found buried in another person's grave in February 2004, after Bridges confessed to Chorney's murder on video during a 'Mr. Big’ sting operation.

Bridges was asking the court for early parole based on the 'faint hope clause' which gives offenders convicted before 2011 a chance to ask for reduced sentences after they have served 15 years behind bars.

On Thursday evening, a jury decided Bridges could apply for early parole in June 2026 instead of 25 years – which would have left him behind bars until at least February 2029.

