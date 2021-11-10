Jury deliberates in Karl Hallman murder trial

After hearing the charge and legal instructions from Justice Kelly Gorman, the jury at the murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, started its deliberations at noon Wednesday.

Gorman told them they could return with one of three verdicts; guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter or not guilty.

Twenty-five-year-old Nicholas Baltzis was stabbed and beaten to death on Jan. 6, 2019 at a home along Notre Dame Drive.

The court heard the one-time friends had a fight and Baltzis ended up being stabbed 19 times.

The Crown has argued that this is a case of murder, while the defence says Hallman acted in self-defence.

Hallman has plead not guilty to second-degree murder in the case.