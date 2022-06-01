Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial
A jury in Virginia is deliberating for a third day in the defamation claims of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
-
Baby falcons banded, given a clean bill of healthWednesday was a big day for our feathered friends nesting above the CTV Kitchener studio.
-
Barrie driver nabbed for 'excessive speeding' in cottage country: OPPA Barrie woman accused of speeding 50km/h over the limit in cottage country faces charges.
-
Unvaccinated Toronto police officers, employees can return to workThe Toronto Police Service’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy has ended, permitting the return of unvaccinated officers and employees who were placed on a leave of absence.
-
Petrolia floral shop sells rainbow roses for Pride monthGray’s Floral Market in Petrolia Ont., is celebrating Pride month in a unique way.
-
Charges laid after Brampton road rage incident involving BB gunA 39-year-old man has been arrested uttering threats during an incident of road rage in Brampton while in possession of a replica gun.
-
Trade show takes over Barrie's Sadlon ArenaThe Public Works Trade Show is being held at the Sadlon Arena on Bayview Avenue in Barrie.
-
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
-
Council to submit proposal to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre with ICIP fundingRegina city council voted unanimously to move forward with an application to both the federal and provincial government to use the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to replace the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre.
-
Basketball coach from Timmins to be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of FameMichele Belanger of Timmins had a 41-year career with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Women's Basketball program. She's being inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.