Jury deliberations begin in trial of Kee brothers in Guelph

After three weeks of testimony, jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee.

The brothers are charged in the death of Nick Tanti, who was fatally stabbed during an altercation outside a downtown Guelph bar in February 2020.

Aidan is on trial for second-degree murder, while his younger brother Angus is charged with accessory after the fact.

As the judge told the jury on Monday, there’s no denying Aidan caused Tanti’s death. The question now is whether it was intentional.

RETALIATION OR AN ACCIDENT?

The Crown argued Aidan attacked Tanti as "payback" for an earlier altercation.

Aidan’s lawyers argued he acted in self-defence during a fight and did not mean to stab Tanti.

Last week Aidan took the stand in his own defence.

“Nick was my friend, I would never try to stab him,” he told the jury.

Aidan’s younger brother Angus had the manslaughter charge against him dropped earlier in the trial.

The jury will now decide whether Angus is guilty of accessory after the fact.

As the Kee brothers saw the police approach them that night, Aidan gave Angus his knife and other items. Aidan testified he thought he was in trouble for the fight.

The defence argued the brothers did not know Tanti was dead or dying when they left the scene.

“He could have thrown the knife in the river if he meant to hide it,” the defence lawyer said.

INSTRUCTIONS TO THE JURY

The judge spoke to the 12-person jury Monday morning, reminding them what they have to decide.

“None of the parties in this case dispute that Aidan Kee caused Mr. Tanti’s death,” the judge said. “But did he do it unlawfully?”

The judge then went on to explain the law around self-defence, which he described as “tricky” and “detailed.”

He asked the jurors to think about whether they believe Aidan was defending or protecting himself, and whether they believe the incident was an accident.

“You must make your decision without sympathy, prejudice, [or] fear,” the judge said.

“Do not rush to judgement,” he continued. “It’s important to take your time.”