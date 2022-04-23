Jury finds Dillon Whitehawk guilty on two first-degree murder charges

Dillon Whitehawk has been found guilty on two first-degree murder charges by a Regina jury.

Whitehawk, 27, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the separate shooting deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto in 2019.

Denton died Nov. 9, 2019 on the 800 block of Robinson Street. Toto was killed three weeks later on Dec. 1, 2019 on the 1200 block of Queen Street.

Jury deliberations began on Friday after closing arguments and a verdict was reached Saturday morning.

The jury had the choice to find Whitehawk guilty or not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter based on the evidence they were presented.

All 12 jurors decided unanimously to convict Whitehawk on both counts.

Whitehawk pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Whitehawk's defence said they are disappointed but not surprised by the verdict in what they called a challenging case with serious allegations. The defence will now look at potential next steps in the appeals process with what is called a ‘challenge for cause procedure.’

“We're going to look at whether that fits the legislative amendments the federal government passed in 2019 and the cases that have come after that on whether that's appropriate,” said lawyer Thomas Hynes.

The current criminal code allows for the judge to accumulate parole eligibility by sets of 25 years. Meaning the judge for this case will have the discretion to impose up to a period of 50 years before Whitehawk is eligible for parole.

This disposition is currently under review in the Supreme Court of Canada after Quebec’s Court of Appeal challenged its constitutional bearing -- something the crown is watching very closely for when the prosecution makes its sentence application to the judge.

“We're keenly interested in what the Supreme Court rules,” said co-crown prosecutor Adam Bekker. “It would affect -- if the decision came out tomorrow -- what the parole eligibility period he could fit into is.”

Court was adjourned until May 13.

Sentencing will proceed at a later date according to the court. Whitehawk is still to be tried on a third charge. The crown says that charge is still pending but set for trial in September.