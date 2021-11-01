Jury hears accused in stabbing death say he 'lost it'
The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Karl Hallman saw a police interview in which the accused says he stabbed 25-year-old Nicholas Anthony Baltzis 20 times near the front door of a home on Notre Dame Drive in January of 2019.
Being questioned by Det. Alan O’Brien in the taped interview, Hallman, 30, said, “He (Baltzis) just kept jumping at me...He pulled the knife on me and I just lost it.” He added, “I’m sure it looks like overkill what I did to him.”
During the interview the jury hears Hallman say, “I honestly was just trying to get out of there...It’s a sad situation but he was threatening my life...I didn’t start off wanting to kill him.”
During the trial the court has heard how Baltzis and Hallman were friends. Hallman told O’Brien, ”It all happened so fast.”
Hallman has plead not guilty to second-degree murder.
The Crown’s case is continuing.
