Jury hears how night of partying turned deadly

A London, Ont. jury heard on Tuesday how the accused had been allegedly drinking and driving on the night a Munsee-Delaware woman was run over and killed southwest of London.

Jaelena Doxtator testified that she had been partying with the accused Kelly Jacobs, 35, and the victim, 23-year-old Beulah Peters in December of 2018.

She said that after leaving a bar they started consuming alcohol in the vehicle.

“We drove to Chippewa and like ‘booze cruised,”’ explains Doxtator. “Kelly was driving.”

Earlier in the day, an OPP officer testified about the crash scene along Jubliee Road in Munsee-Delaware.

“It was chaotic,” says Sgt. Dan Barry. “Emotions were high and there was a lot going on, there was a lot of yelling and screaming.”

Jacobs has pleaded not guilty to three counts including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The trial got underway on Monday, and is expected to last for two weeks.