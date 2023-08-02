Jury hears Jesse Bleck hit-and-run trial could last two more weeks

Ahmad Jamal, a friend of the accused, resumed with his testimony Wednesday in which the jury continued to hear conflicting evidence at the hit-and-run trial.

Earlier in the week, Jamal claimed that he was the one who was driving the Nissan that struck and seriously injured cyclist Tristan Roby along Exeter Road in July of 2019.

But later in the day, the jury was exposed to a police interview in which Jamal told investigators that he had nothing to do with the crash whatsoever and that he wasn’t even in the car.

Jamal, who mumbled through most of his testimony, told the court that he is an addict and that he uses fentanyl and opioids along with painkillers. The court has heard that he has long and short-term memory issues.

When questioned by police about how dangerous his drug use could be, Jamal told officers he has already died enough times.

The jury has heard that Jamal and the accused, Jesse Bleck, fled separately following the collision, but that another man stayed behind.

Six months after the crash, police arrested and charged the 29-year-old Bleck. He has plead not guilty to failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Roby, who was a teenager at the time of the crash, continues to deal with the catastrophic injuries, which have confined him to a wheelchair.

Jamal remains on the stand when the trial resumes.