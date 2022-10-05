Jury hears of commotion following crash
On Tuesday, a London, Ont. jury heard from police officers who rushed to the crash site after Beulah Peters, 23, of Munsee-Delaware First Nation was struck by a pick-up truck in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2018.
The victim had been out partying with accused Kelly Jacobs, 35, of Moravian First Nation for most of the night.
After officers arrived at the scene along Jubilee Road, southwest of London, they described the commotion.
First Nations Const. Roxy McGahey told the jury two women were hugging and crying, “They told me that they found Beulah Peters faced down.”
When she approached the accused the officer testified, “She said, ‘Beulah’s my friend, this is not my fault,'" and “She [Jacobs] was showing signs of intoxication...she was unsteady on her feet.”
After being placed in the back of the police cruiser, McGahey said Jacobs was yelling and kicking.
However, during cross-examination from the defence, the jury heard that at no time were blood or breathalyzer tests administered.
Jacobs faces three counts in all and has pleaded not guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.
