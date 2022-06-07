Jury in Kee brothers trial returns from deliberations to ask judge a question
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Krista Sharpe
The jury in trial in the death of Nick Tanti is in their first full day of deliberations.
Aidan Kee has been charged with second-degree murder. Angus Kee has been charged with accessory after the fact.
The judge completed his charge to the jury Monday afternoon around 3p.m.
Around noon Tuesday, the jury submitted a question to the judge and counsellors, asking for a definition of murder versus manslaughter. They also asked for the definition of accident versus manslaughter.
The jury re-entered the court room to receive a verbal answer from the judge.
The jury of 12 continue to deliberate.
