Jury rules Windsor man 'unfit' to stand trial on murder charge

This week a jury ruled Raheem Washington, 28, cannot be tried for murder.

There is a court-ordered publication ban on reporting any details in the mental fitness hearing, nor can the media report on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the murder from September 2018.

Assistant Crown Attorney Eric Costaris says the matter will now be referred to the Ontario Review Board for consideration of next steps.

Defence lawyer, Daniel Topp tells CTV News, the board has 45 days to make a decision about whether or not the jury decision will stand, or if another mental fitness hearing will be held.