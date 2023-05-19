Jury sent home early after unexpected delay in Ibrahim Ali murder trial

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. in 2017 was sent home early for the second straight day Friday.

Ibrahim Ali last month pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder of a teen girl who can not be named due to a publication ban.

On Thursday, jurors arrived at court expecting to hear the second day of cross-examination of Dr. Jason Morin, the forensic pathologist who conducted the girl's autopsy, however, they were sent home just minutes after entering the court room.

Justice Lance Bernard told them that Ali was “unwell” and that they could not proceed without him present.

On Friday, jurors were again sent him early – this time without ever entering the room.

Because all matters handled without the jury present in this trial are subject to a publication ban, CTV News can not say why jurors were dismissed.

When sending them away, Bernard also warned that the trial which was originally slated to run to the end of June, may now stretch into the fall.

Morin testified earlier this week that his autopsy determined the girl died after being strangled, which had caused blood vessels in her eyes and face to burst.

He said he also discovered injuries to the victim’s genitalia, anus, head, arms and legs, and found sperm inside her body.

In its opening statement, the prosecution said it will prove Ali dragged the girl off a walking trail into the woods and strangled her during a sexual assault. Crown told the jury it will introduce DNA evidence linking Ali to the crime.

On Wednesday, defence lawyer, Ben Lynskey questioned Morin on his autopsy report, challenging his level of certainty.

“Your conclusion is much more equivocal than you presented in your direct evidence,” Lynskey said.

“You leave open the possibility that it could have been something else, and that you’re not certain that it was strangulation, you believe it most likely was strangulation – but that there’s not certainty,” he continued.

“I specifically say that the findings on the victim's face and that within the eyes is highly suspicious of external compression of the neck, and strangulation is thought to be the most likely cause of death in this case,” Morin replied.

Morin is expected to finish his testimony on Tuesday.