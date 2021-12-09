Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest chapter in polarizing case
Jussie Smollett's defence attorney said Thursday he will appeal the former 'Empire' actor's conviction for lying to police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack.
Matt Grzelcyk scores late game-winner as Bruins defeat Oilers 3-2Matt Grzelcyk scored the game winner late in the third as the Boston Bruins snapped a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the suddenly slumping Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
Sudbury Five promote from within for new head coachElliott Etherington, a man familiar to the Sudbury Five organization, is taking the reins as head coach and general manager of the northern Ontario basketball team.
Nearly half of Canadians lack confidence in cybersecurity of CRA, Elections Canada: surveyAccording to a new survey, nearly half of Canadians lack confidence in the cybersecurity of Elections Canada and federal government services such as the Canada Revenue Agency.
B.C. sex assault victim gets apology, no justice 6 years after RCMP failed to investigate attackA B.C. woman who was sexually assaulted by a stranger in her apartment is speaking out after spending years fighting to be taken seriously by the RCMP.
NDP picks candidate for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelectionNew Democratic Party leader Rachel Notley introduced her team's candidate for an upcoming byelection in northern Alberta on Thursday night.
Volunteers helping Sault seniors curling championship run smoothlyThe 2021 Everest Seniors curling championship is going off without a hitch, thanks to a helpful group of volunteers.
A Christmas activity that's sure to float your boat in Victoria's Inner HarbourVictoria Harbour Ferry is back with its famous Santa Ballet, choreographed on the water to the music of the Nutcracker, and it's free for all to watch.
Two people arrested following assault in Barrie's north-end Thursday eveningPolice say two people are in custody following an assault in the city's north end Thursday evening.
London has largest probable Omicron cluster in countryLondon, Ont. is now home to the largest probable Omicron cluster in the country.